Pakistan-backed LeT Commander Admits Responsibility For Kokernag Attack

In a startling admission, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Abu Hamza, has unveiled Pakistan's involvement in sponsoring terrorism against India, specifically targeting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Hamza confessed to LeT's responsibility for the recent Kokernag attack on Indian security forces, labelling it as a guerrilla assault aimed at avenging the death of a fellow terrorist from their camp. He further issued ominous threats of future attacks on Indian security forces.

Lashkar-e-Taiba, also known as Lashkar, is a Pakistan-based Islamic militant organization infamous for its participation in numerous acts of terror in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The Islamist militant organization has a long history of engaging in acts of terrorism. Founded in the early 1990s, LeT has been involved in various violent activities, particularly in the Indian subcontinent.

Kokernag Attack: High Casualties and Retaliation

The Kokernag attack in J&K's Anantnag district resulted in significant casualties, with four security force officials killed in action, including a Colonel, a Major and a Rifleman from Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, and a Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police. The events unfolded after a joint team of the Indian Army's 19th Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police initiated Operation Garol in Anantnag's Kokernag area based on specific intelligence inputs. The extensive combing operation in the area, which lasted for a week, ultimately led to the elimination of two terrorists.

Op Garol, #Anantnag.



Based on specific intelligence on presence of terrorists a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 12-13 Sep in Area Garol, Anantnag. Contact established and firefight ensued. Two Army personnel and one J&K… pic.twitter.com/AZyfTawOaW — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 13, 2023

Nearly two weeks after the attack, Lashkar Commander Abu Hamza, based in Pakistan, admitted the outfit's involvement. He asserted that the attack on Indian security forces in Kokernag was a retaliatory act for the killing of one of their mujahids (terrorists) associated with their group.

Pakistan's Involvement in Terrorist Activities

Reports indicate that the funeral of Lashkar terrorist Shakil Janbaaz, killed in an encounter in J&K's Reasi district, was held in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). During the funeral, Abu Hamza was seen in the company of trained SSG Commandos in the Panag area of Kotli district.

In his statement, Lashkar Commander Hamza emphasized the group's intent for revenge and threatened to persistently target Indian security forces in guerrilla warfare. He explicitly warned, "We will continue to kill you on the battlefield if you dare to attack us. Two of our mujahideen were there, and they brought down officers in guerrilla warfare."

Abu Hamza's confession underscores the undeniable connection between Pakistan and state-sponsored terrorism against India. It emphasizes the imperative for international scrutiny and action against these nefarious activities that pose a grave threat to regional stability and security.