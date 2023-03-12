Pakistan Backed Narco Terror Bid Foiled By Indian Army In Nowshera

In a major success, Indian Army has foiled a narco-terror bid in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri. This comes as desperate Pakistan is resorting to pushing narcotics into the Indian Territory along with destabilising the region.

Sources told Republic that based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army 11 March 23, conducted operations near the Line of Control at a Jhangar, Naushera on 11 Mar 23. Operations led to the recovery of two sophisticated pistols, two kgs of narcotics and a two kg IED. The operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco-terrorist”.

Earlier on March 03, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Indian Army and CRPF recovered 7 kilograms of heroin, 1500 US dollars, Rs 2.25 crores of cash a pistol, one magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR from the house of Rafi Lala; thus busting a huge narco terror module. The nexus of this module with Punjab-based narcotics smugglers also emerged during the investigation.

Pertinent to mention that Pakistan is pushing narcotics along with Arms and ammunition as weapons are to be delivered directly to terrorists while narcotics are meant for generating funds for running the factory of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 3 said,” India is the 5th largest economy and the rattled enemy is trying to disrupt this using terrorism. The neighbouring country is involved in drug smuggling and is also used for terror financing. We have to wipe out the entire system including those who are financing terrorism. We won’t stop till the last element of terrorism is wiped out.”