Pakistan Based Terror Outfits Planning Drone Attacks Ahead Of I-Day: Intel Inputs

Pakistan-based terror outfits along with Pakistan Army are planning attacks on vital military installations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, sources told Republic Media Network on Friday. Multiple intelligence inputs suggest that the attacks could be carried out either via multiple armed drones or could be suicide bomb blasts at the international border or at the Line of Control (LoC). The attacks are being planned ahead of Independence Day, sources informed Republic TV.

Not one, but multiple intelligence agencies have shared this credible input and the same has been forwarded to all the security forces across the board working in Jammu and Kashmir. Security measures have been beefed up after the intelligence inputs.

Speaking on the development, Major General AK Siwach -Defence Expert said, "This is a credible input given by agencies and it has to be taken seriously. Pakistan is on a backfoot and wants to carry out fidayeen attacks or drone attacks before Independence Day. Not only in J&K or International Border, but it can also take place in any part of the country."

He also highlighted the consecutive drone attacks on the Air Force base at Jammu and said, "The strikes they did with drones, we couldn't even find the origin of the drones. The investigations are going on. This is a potent fact that is now coming out. We must find a counter to neutralise this threat."

Sources have informed Republic that twin incidents of drone sightings have been reported at the Line of Control along the International Border on Thursday in the Jammu district. While one incident has been reported in the Kaluchak area, the other incident was reported in the Pallanwala sector of Khour.

Drone attack on Jammu Airbase

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.

After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported in the UT on June 29-30 near vital security installations in Jammu. Another Pakistan drone was spotted entering the Indian territory at the International Border in the Arnia area of the Jammu district by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on the night of June 28. After 5-6 rounds of firing by the BSF troops, the drone's movement shifted towards Pakistan's territory.

The Indian Armed forces have banned the use and sale of drones in several districts across J&K as well as in other parts of the country. Amid increasing threat from drones, security forces in the Jammu region are mulling installing the "Anti-Drone System" at the venue for the Independence Day function in Jammu. The plan is being worked upon keeping in view the recent incidents of drone spotting at various places.