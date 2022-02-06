Pakistan Behind Narco-terror Module Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri

Pakistan behind Narco-terror module again busted by alert brave and dedicated forces in north Kashmir's Uri in Baramulla district. SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat while praising the alert cops for bravery work by foiling yet again the Pakistan mission to promote narco-terrorism said two persons were arrested along with the huge quantity of illegal drugs.

The office in a press conference also briefed about the whole development said police party of police station Uri and Police Post Kamalkote were patrolling the area from Dachi towards Basgran.

He said, during the patrolling, two vehicles Celero-X bearing registration No. JK09C-1584 and Alto bearing registration No. JK05G-0247 were found on a link road towards Dachi in a suspicious condition.

The police party moved towards the vehicles, however, the drivers of the vehicles tried to flee away, the police party swung into action and the suspect persons were apprehended tactfully.

Both the vehicles were searched accordingly and during the search three (03) packets of contraband apparently, Heroin was recovered from Celerio vehicle and five (05) packets of contraband apparently Heroin was recovered from Alto vehicle.

The officer said in total 08 packets of contraband (weighing approx. 9 Kgs value of pure contraband on black market 18 Crore approx.) was recovered

Both the persons were questioned on the spot and during questioning, they revealed their name as Mohammad Sabir Barwal son of Faqeer Ali of Jabda Kamalkote Tehsil Uri (driver of Alto) while the second one was identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Tantray son of Ghulam Nabi Tantray of Reban Rafiabad Sopore (driver of Celerio).

During their personal search following recoveries were made from them.

The officer while sharing more details about the recovery quantity as:

Herion: 08 packets 9 Kgs approx. (value of pure contraband on black market 18 Crores approx.)

Mobile phones 03, Cheque 01 (₹ 5,00,000/-), 07 (₹ 10,14,500/-)

Blank cheque 01

Cheque book 01 book containing 22 leaves

Adhaar Card 02

Pan card 01

E-Shram card 01

ATM Card 03

Kissan Card 01

To this effect, case FIR No. 17/2022 u/s 8/21-29 NDPS Act stands registered in Police Station Uri and investigation took up. The officer further said that in this case further investigation has been set into motion and more leads are expected from the arrested persons.

SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat further said that efforts are on from all the agencies to stop this narco-terrorism in Kashmir at the earliest and to save and safeguard the younger generation from this virus. The officer also appealed to people to come forward to help the police for the sake of the younger generation.

Meanwhile, a top official quoted by Republic Media Network said that this is now the mission of Pakistan to promote this narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after they failed to a larger extent in gun culture, he said that forces are alert on all sides of the border to make this Pakistan mission failed.

Image: Republic