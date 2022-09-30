Pakistan Behind Udhampur Twin Blasts? J&K Police Detains 5 People For Questioning

A day after Udhampur twin blasts rocked Jammu and Kashmir, five people have been detained by the police for detailed interrogation.

As per the sources, Republic TV has learnt that the police have formed multiple teams including the personnel of other agencies, and are investigating various angles, the prominent being the involvement of a Pakistan-based terror module. This came after back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a parked empty bus in J&K's Udhampur district on Wednesday, injuring two people.

Also, possibility of more similar kind of attacks is being probed in a bid to avert the incident within time. The forces are trying to break down how the sticky bombs were delivered to Udhampur as the district is not close to the International border or Line of Control (LoC). As per the agency's information, the local-based modules are being used by the handlers across the border. Therefore, Pakistan's angle is also being thoroughly investigated.

#BREAKING | Udhampur blasts: J&K Police form multiple teams to investigate various angles - possibility of more such attacks, route used for delivering sticky bombs to Udhampur, & morehttps://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/inUP5bzd2H — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022

Udhampur twin blasts

Two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The first blast took place in an empty bus on Wednesday night and after 8 hours another blast occurred on Thursday morning. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage.

These blasts have raised the concern of the security forces and sources in the J&K police have confirmed the terror angle in these explosions as a similar modus operandi used in both explosions. Notably, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team as well as the dog squad team reached the spot to carry out further investigation. In addition to this, samples at the explosion site have been collected and will then be sent for forensic analysis.

Shortly after the second blast, Udhampur locals staged anti-Pakistan protests. They also burnt the effigies of Pakistan and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The protestors demanded enhancement of security in and around the town to foil the terrorists' designs and create a fear psychosis. They lashed out at the security agencies for their failure to ensure foolproof security despite the ongoing Navratri festival and the forthcoming visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on October 4.

(Image: ANI)