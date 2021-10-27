Pakistan Boat Recovered From Tarna Nala Area Of Punjab’s Pathankot, Probe Underway

In a massive development, a Pakistani boat on Wednesday was intercepted by the Punjab police at 12 pm in the afternoon from Tarna Nala area of the International Border (IB) of Punjab’s Pathankot district. The Punjab police was on regular patrol duty when they found the suspicious boat, following which it was immediately confiscated and was thoroughly searched.

Though nothing dangerous has been recovered from the boat so far, the matter is however being taken seriously by the forces considering the recent incidents that unfolded near the IB. Some of the Border Security Force (BSF) officials have informed Republic Media Network that they are in the process of releasing a public statement on the boat recovery soon. Further investigation is currently underway.

Captain backs Centre's decision on BSF jurisdiction

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh backed the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday calling it essential for the security of Punjab. Amarinder Singh revealed that Pakistan drones armed with weapons and narcotics had breached nearly 31 km into Indian territory, and it was time to be careful. The former Congress leader also urged the Channi-led government to stop denying the Pakistan infiltration and support the Centre to maintain peace in Punjab.

Amarinder Singh said, "Earlier Pakistan used to push drugs through tunnels but now drone dropping has started which is very dangerous. Pakistan drones have started entering 31 km onto Indian soil. Sleepers cells of both ISI and Khalistani are involved. The BSF is not going to take care of state security, they will track drones that are extending their capacity. The Punjab Police is a trained force and but they are not trained for handling drones or cross border smuggling."