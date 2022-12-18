Pakistan Cannot Feed It's People, Shouldn't Talk About Nukes: BJP's Ravinder Raina

Pakistan is on the verge of ruin and its leaders should first ensure two square meals a day for their citizens and not talk about the atom bomb, said BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina. Raina's comments came in response to Pakistan's Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri's remark that India should remember Pakistan is a nuclear nation.

Raina, responding sharply to Marri's comments, said, "Pakistan's leaders and the Pakistan PM should first ensure two square meals a day for its people, and then talk about the atom bomb."

"The whole world knows that Pakistan is a country that can't feed its people, people who are dying of hunger. Pakistan can't rehabilitate flood victims, can't treat people suffering from COVID. That Pakistan is talking of the atom bomb?"

The BJP leader further said Pakistan is the most infamous nation in the world and the homeland of terrorists.

Take care of your country, says BJP leader

Pakistan is in a pathetic condition, said Raina, adding, "I don't know what the Pakistani ministers are even thinking. Today, Pakistan is the most infamous country in the world, it is the homeland of terrorists, and Pakistan's leadership has destroyed Pakistan."

"Pakistan is on the verge of a breakdown. It's leaders are talking about the atom bomb when its Finance Minister and Foreign Minister are begging all around the world. I suggest they take care of their own country first," Raina added.

Shazia Marri's nuclear threat

Pakistan People's Party leader Shazia Marri addressed a press conference following a controversy over Foreign Minister's Bilawal Bhutto's rant against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Marri, speaking out against the criticism faced by Bilawal Bhutto, said, "If an Indian minister thinks he can say anything against a nuclear country like Pakistan at any forum, then it is his mistake."

Her comments were aimed at Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

"At many forums, I have fought delegates sent by the Modi government. At those forums, they said the same thing as this minister (S Jaishankar) who called Pakistan an 'epicentre of terrorism'. It's their propaganda," Marri said.