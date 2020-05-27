India Busts Pak's Claim Of 'shooting Down Quadcopter'; Drone Not Military-grade Equipment

On Wednesday. May 27, fake news propagated by Pakistan was busted once again. ISPR, the media wing of the Pakistani military claimed that their troops had shot an India spying quadcopter in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control. It further alleged that the quadcopter had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan's side of the LOC. However, Indian Army sources informed Republic TV that the picture of the drone released by the ISPR was not military-grade equipment. They clarified that it was a drone only used for shooting marriage videos.

Imran Khan's anti-India tirade continues

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan continued his anti-India tirade seeking to defend China as it is involved in a standoff with India at the Line of Actual Control. Accusing the Indian government of becoming a threat to its neighbours by following an "expansionist policy", he made an incredulous claim that Pakistan had been threatened with a false flag operation. Khan also alleged that the Narendra Modi government had "illegally" annexed Jammu and Kashmir and relegated the minorities to the status of second-class citizens.

Concluding his rant, the Pakistan PM said that India had become a threat to regional peace. Khan has continued to spread propaganda pertaining to India even as Pakistan's GDP growth rate plunged into the negative zone (-0.38%) for the first time in the last 68 years and the country is grappling with the COVID-19 crisis.

The Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt with its arrogant expansionist policies, akin to Nazi's Lebensraum (Living Space), is becoming a threat to India's neighbours. Bangladesh through Citizenship Act, border disputes with Nepal & China, & Pak threatened with false flag operation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2020

