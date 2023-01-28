Pakistan Creating Hurdles In Way Of Power Projects, Says Union Min Amid Indus Water Row

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Pakistan is creating unwanted obstacles in the progress of power projects Kishanganga (330 MW) and Ratle (850 MW), which are planned to be built in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as India is not restricting the flow of water and is just using it for the power projects. Singh's statement comes after the Centre sent a notice to Pakistan seeking modifications in the Indus Water Treaty after Islamabad's actions purportedly affected provisions of the pact.

"The India-Pakistan Indus Waters Treaty was finalised in the year 1960 and as a result of the treaty, there was an understanding between the two countries India and Pakistan. There would be sharing three of the rivers each. Whereas Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus Waters went to Pakistan's share and Ravi, Sutlej Beas was India's share and this was a very solemn undertaking," he said.

Pakistan causing repeated troubles

Jitendra Singh, a Minister of State in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, said, "It (the Indus Water Treaty) was accomplished at a time President Mohammed Ayub Khan was at the helm of affairs in Islamabad. But time and again Pakistan has sought to raise some of the other controversies. Now the latest issue is that of the two projects that are coming in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir one of them incidentally comes in my own Lok Sabha constituency in the place called Kishtwar. Now, this is a project called Ratle Project."

Singh said the Shahpur Kandi Project on the Ravi River was stalled for 40 years by the previous UPA government and the Kishtwar was withheld for the last eight years.

"It had been stalled for almost a decade by the earlier UPA government. After tremendous efforts, it was revived and now it is being undertaken as a joint venture between the Centre and the UT govt. On the other hand, Kishanganga Project, Now, Pakistan is trying to put out the case as if it is a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty which is not so because the Indus Waters Treaty gives you the right over the water share but it does not prevent the other country from any activities which are non-consumptive, that does not consume water. So merely the constructing of that project is not going to consume the water of these rivers," he said.

The Union government has decided to write to Pakistan keeping in view the past action of the latter and to reorganise the Indus Waters Treaty.

“I am sure the concerned departments and Ministry of External Affairs have taken it up with Pakistan and asked them to avoid racking up controversy over this. This govt led by PM Modi has always been decisive in whatever he decides, whatever initiative he takes and at the same time every decision is taken with a lot of diligence and homework. So these projects were also conceived, and planned, keeping all the conditions of the Indus Water Treaty in mind and there is no violation at all," he added.