Pakistan Denies Drone Surveillance Over Indian High Commission; Claims 'no Proof'

Reacting to the allegations of a Pakistani drone being spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the Pak Foreign Minister on Friday denied the massive security breach. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement rejecting the “false allegations and diversionary tactics” of India.

“We have seen the Indian MEA’s statement and reports in certain sections of the Indian media alleging a drone flying over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These preposterous claims have no basis in facts and no proof whatsoever has been shared with Pakistan to substantiate these allegations,” the Ministry said.

Terming the accusations as a ‘propaganda campaign by India’, Pakistan claimed that the evidence collected in the Lahore blast of June 23 is “pointing to external forces with a history of perpetrating state-sponsored terrorism against Islamabad.”

“Pakistan rejects these patently false allegations and diversionary Indian tactics and will continue to stand by the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions,” the statement added.

Pakistan Drone sighted over Indian Mission

Earlier in the day, Republic TV broke the news about a Pakistani drone being spotted over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week. Sources said that the drone hovered over the Indian mission for hours before the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station.

The security breach is being seen as a direct intimidation tactic by Pakistan and a violation of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969. In a big diplomatic move, India lodged a complaint with the Pakistani government over the drone sighting near the Indian Mission in Islamabad.

The drone sightings in the UT of J&K reached a crescendo on June 27 after multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes inflicting minor injuries on two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. The probe so far has called the attacks 'a well-planned conspiracy to target national aerial assets and challenge the national security' of the country.