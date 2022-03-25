Pakistan Detained Over 577 Indian Fishermen, Seized 1,164 Boats: MoS Muraleedharan In LS

During the proceedings of the second leg of the budget session, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday informed Lok Sabha that Pakistan has detained as many as 577 Indian fishermen. While informing about the number of fishermen detained by Pakistan, he stressed that India continues to raise the incidents of their imprisonment and the seizure of fishing boats with the neighbouring country.

According to the India-Pakistan "Agreement on Consular Access" signed on May 21, 2008, lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen from each country lodged in the jails of the other are exchanged on January 1 and July 1 every year, according to Union Minister.

"According to the lists exchanged on January 1, 2022, Pakistan has acknowledged the custody of 577 fishermen who are Indian or are believed to be Indian," he said during the Question Hour.

Besides, the maritime officials of Pakistan had detained nearly 31 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in the nation's territorial seas earlier last month in February. Therefore, the data shared by the Pakistani officials on January is set to rise.



India repatriated over 2100 fishermen from Pak's detention since 2014

Since 2014, 2,140 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats have been repatriated from Pakistan as a result of the government's efforts, according to Muraleedharan. The fishermen are offered every available assistance, including legal support for their early release and repatriation, as well as the release of their boats, he emphasised.

According to government data, 1,164 Indian fishing boats are reported to be in Pakistan's possession. However, Pakistan has refused to accept the seizure of boats.

He further told Lok Sabha that incidences of Pakistani authorities arresting Indian fishermen and their boats are routinely raised with the neighbouring nation. Muraleedharan added that the message has been conveyed to Islamabad that they should consider the matter strictly on humanitarian and livelihood grounds. Union Minister asserted that the central government has placed a high focus on the safety, security, and well-being of Indian fishermen.



Whenever Indian fishermen and their fishing boats are arrested, Indian missions and posts, take prompt steps to obtain consular access, protect their wellbeing, and advocate their early release and repatriation, along with their boats, according to the minister. The government has also established several bilateral procedures to ensure cooperation and understanding with the involved country on the issue.



With PTI Inputs

Image: AP/ Rep Image