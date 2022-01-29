Pakistan Directly Involved In Narco-terror Smuggling Into India, Reveal Sources

In the light of the rising narco-terror smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan borders, sources now claim that Pakistan is directly involved in the same. According to Republic sources close to the matter, Pakistani rangers are in support of such illegal movements at the border and are constantly observing Indian movement on the borders.

According to them, the recent incident at Gurdaspur where the Border Security Force seized 57.8 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition from a Pakistani smuggler was an example of a similar event.

Sources have now alleged Pakistani rangers of being directly involved with groups smuggling narcotics and weapons into India. Speaking about the same, sources close to Republic said, "In the recent past, almost all attempts of Narco-terror smuggling that have happened in Punjab border are at a distance of 200-300 meters from posts of Pakistani rangers, thus clearly establishing involvement of Pakistan rangers who are helping smugglers on the border to push Narcotics and weapons into the Indian side."

Furthermore, the sources also claimed that the Pakistan military has placed thermal cameras along the Punjab borders to monitor human movement in the area.

"Like Jammu borders, Pakistan has installed high-resolution thermal cameras in Punjab borders too," they said.

Sources further claimed that the rangers also help the smugglers by providing safe routes to cross borders. "Sources in establishment say that this is how they keep track of deployment on the Indian side of the border and look for an opportunity to provide a safe route to smugglers," Republic sources added.

Furthermore, sources added that the recent incident at Gurdaspur, where the Border Security Force caught a smuggler and seized 57.8 kgs of heroin along with arms and ammunition was of a similar case. "The smuggler crossed 200 mtrs long river on the Pakistani side to come close to border which clearly shows they have the patronage of Pakistani rangers," sources claimed.

The recent events have once again put the BSF troops on alert as the smuggling attempts to Punjab have been on the rise.

BSF foils narco-terror smuggling attempt along Punjab border

An encounter broke out between the security forces and the Pakistani smugglers along the border near the Kartarpur corridor. A BSF jawan was injured in an exchange of fire. According to BSF, an encounter broke out at about 5.15 AM on Friday when the BSF jawans observed movement near the fence and opened fire.

The smugglers backed by Pakistani rangers also retaliated and one jawan was injured by a bullet in the exchange. However, the Jawan has been reported to be stable now.

Following the encounter, the BSF troops seized 47 yellow plastic covered packets of heroin. This is a major bust as the drugs seized value up to Rs 200 crores. Apart from this, the forces also recovered two pistols, some live ammunition, 4 magazines of AK 47 and seven packets of opium.

It is important to mention that there were apprehensions by the intelligence agencies regarding the possibility of the Kartarpur corridor being used for anti-India activities.

Image: PTI/ AP