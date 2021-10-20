Pakistan Drone Drops 1.1 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 6 Crore As BSF Chases It Away Near Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday seized 1.1 kg heroin worth Rs 6 crores from Amritsar near the Indo-Pakistan border. According to the BSF, the narcotics were dropped by Pakistan using a drone. After intercepting the drone near the border, the BSF fired upon the object following which it flew back to Pakistan. A white bag of approximately 1.1 kg heroin dropped by the drone, was immediately seized by the security forces.

This is the second time that Pakistan has attempted to smuggle drugs via drones in the last two months. On September 10, the Border Security Force seized six packets of heroin near Havelian border outpost in Tarn Taran. The incident had occurred at around 11.15 pm. An alert was issued after the jawans heard the sound of the drone, which was followed by the sound of something dropping in the fields. The forces fired 14 rounds at the drone which managed to fly back to Pakistan.

Increasing use of drones by Pakistan

As its infiltration bids continue to be foiled by security forces, Pakistan has been increasingly using drones to smuggle arms and narcotics onto Indian soil. Earlier in October, similar antics were adopted by the Imran Khan-led nation after it used drones to drop an AK47 rifle along with another payload at the Sounjana area in Jammu and Kashmir.

The biggest drone infiltration by Pakistan this year was recorded on June 27 when two low-intensity blasts occurred at Jammu airbase. The explosions were reported in the technical area of the airbase and inflicted injury on two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. After the Jammu airbase attacks, three more drone activities were reported the following week including one near an important IAF installation. Since then the Indian security forces have been deploying anti-drone technology including the installation of high-mast lighting and an anti-drone cover to secure its airbases near border areas. A counter-drone technology is also under development at the DRDO.