Pakistan Drone Infiltration Attempt Foiled In Punjab; Searches Launched In Area

In a major update, a Pakistani drone infiltration attempt has been foiled in Punjab. The Pakistani drone was pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF). The drone tried to enter the Indian Territory in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar, following which, the BSF fired at it 36 times.

The drone was 300 meters inside the Indian Territory for around 5 minutes. The drone returned to the Pakistan border after the firing. As of now, searches have been launched in the area.

This comes a week after a 24-year-old Pakistani man was arrested by the BSF from the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. Rizwan Akhtar, a resident of Punjab province in Pakistan, was nabbed by BSF troops at around 11 pm on July 16 near the border fence in the Sri Ganganagar sector.

Two knives, some literature, a comb, hair oil and some other items were recovered from him. The man, during initial interrogation, told officials that he came to the border as he wanted to visit Ajmer Sharif dargah but later told them that he also wanted to harm former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The man is currently being interrogated by a joint interrogation committee (JIC) comprising BSF, state police and intelligence agency officials.

BSF Apprehends 15 Pakistani Boats

Earlier this month, BSF in Gujarat nabbed 15 Pakistani boats and four fishermen from the Harami Nalla, which is known for its notorious topography. BSF Gujarat observed movement between Border Post (BP) 1,165 and 1166 in the wee hours of July 7 and cordoned off the area. In the operation, the ambush party captured four Pakistani fishermen and 10 fishing boats in one of the water channels in the Harami Nalla near the India-Pakistani border in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

