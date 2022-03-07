Pakistan Drone Shot Down In Punjab, BSF Recovers Suspected Contraband From Location

Foiling another alleged smuggling attempt from across the border, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a drone coming from the Pakistani side in the Ferozepur sector along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The drone identified as a quadcopter is model DJI Matrice 300 RTX.

The BSF had tracked and shot down the drone on Monday morning around 3 am after the troops heard a humming sound. In an immediate response to it, the troops aimed at the drone by illuminating the area with ''para bombs'' and eventually shot it down.

Furthermore, the BSF has also recovered over 4kgs of suspected contraband which included a small green coloured bag attached to the drone and contained around four packages in yellow wrapping and one small packet in black colour wrapping. While the gross weight of the contraband item was found to be around 4.17 kgs with packing material, the packet in black colour wrapping weighed approx 250 grams.

Well, this is not the first attempt by the Pakistani side to send across drones for smuggling drugs and weapons. Earlier, the BSF had foiled several such attempts and recovered a huge amount of arms, ammunition, as well as drugs.

Pakistani drone shot down near IB in Jammu

Notably, this came just a day after the Border Security Force had opened fire on another suspected drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Jammu. Following the movement of the drone, a massive search operation was also launched for ensuring that no weapons and narcotics have been dropped by it.

In another big seizure that took place in February, the police have recovered a huge consignment of arms and ammunition dropped by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front, by a drone in the same area in the R S Pura sector.

The seizure which was done on February 24 included a pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of cortex wire, two-timer IEDs and six grenades. In the past year, around 2 drones have been shot down by the BSF recovering a heavy payload.

Image: Republic World