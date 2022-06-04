Pakistan Drone Spotted In Punjab's Ajnala; BSF Foils Plot By Firing Rounds To Push It Back

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday fired several rounds after picking up the movement of a Pakistani drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ajnala. This came just a day after another Pakistani drone was spotted at the Samba International border on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday when the BSF troops detected the movement of the drone coming in from the neighbouring country in the forward areas of Ajnala, following which, they immediately launched firing, forcing it back to Pakistan.

Search ops are underway to ensure no airdropping by drone in Indian territory

As per the latest reports, the drone returned back to Pakistan after encountering firing from the security forces. A search operation has been also initiated to ensure that there was no airdropping by the drone in the Indian territory.

This comes at a time when terrorist activities are on the rise at the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the International Border (IB). Apart from attempts to infiltrate illegal arms, weapons, and drugs into India, terrorists are also escalating attacks against civilians in the union territory. That being said, the heightened security measures also come as a bid to carry out terror activities ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

A few days back, another drone equipped with a huge cache of bombs and materials used in manufacturing explosives was shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir police from near the Indo-Pakistan International Border in the Rajbagh area of Kathua.

Drone spotted in J&K's Samba district

Earlier on Friday, another infiltration bid by a Pakistani drone was spotted at the Samba International border. As per the latest report, the drone was spotted by the local people in Soonura-Ghagwal village of Samba who further informed that it was flying around 50-60 meters above in the air. The people immediately informed the Jammu & Kashmir police who reached the spot.

However, after remaining in the Indian territory for a few minutes, the drone which came from the Akram post of Pakistan went back on its own without dropping anything. Following this, the J&K Police along with the security forces also launched a search operation to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory.

Image: PTI