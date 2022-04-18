Pakistan Extends Time Period For Indian Humanitarian Aid Transit To Afghanistan

Pakistan revealed on Sunday that India has been granted a period of two-month extension to deliver 50,000 metric tons (MTs) of wheat as well as life-saving medicines to Afghanistan through the Attari-Wagah integrated checkpoint. According to a statement released by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the time limit for transporting humanitarian aid has expired on March 21, 2022, and following that New Delhi has requested a time extension to finish the assistance shipment.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “As a manifestation of our sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, it has been decided to grant two months' extension to facilitate completion of the transportation. All the modalities shall remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side," the Anadolu agency reported.

Further, the Foreign Ministry added that Islamabad has approved the transport services of 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan through the Wagah border on an "exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes" in November 2021 as a "special gesture to the Afghan people."

The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been notified about the decision, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India promised to transfer 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

India announced earlier this month that it will transfer 50,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan. On February 26 of this year, the first delivery of humanitarian relief from India, consisting of 2,500 tonnes of wheat, arrived in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, via Pakistan. Similarly, India's second humanitarian relief convoy, containing 2,000 MTs of wheat, departed Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, according to the MEA.

We're extending our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat. We're flagging off our 1st consignment of 2,500 tonnes in 50 Afghan trucks, today. It'll be delivered to the World Food Program for dissemination: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/vxfv9knnTL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

Furthermore, on March 8, India transferred a third shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan across the Attari-Wagah border in 40 vehicles. On March 15, the fourth shipment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat was sent to Afghanistan across the Attari-Wagah border. It is worth mentioning that Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the Foreign Secretary, had flagged off the first such shipment from Amritsar, ANI reported.

Due to food scarcity in the war-torn nation, India has pledged to provide 50,000 MT of wheat to Afghanistan. Pakistan is committed to helping both Afghanistan as well as India by transporting the goods in a safe and duty-free manner.

According to a PTI report, India and the World Food Programme (WFP) have reached an agreement to provide wheat to Afghanistan. India's wheat supply is anticipated to assist Afghanistan to cope with its food shortages. As per international relief organisations, around 23 million Afghans require immediate assistance.

(Image: PTI/ ANI/ AP)