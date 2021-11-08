Pakistan Firing On Indian Fishermen: FIR Registered Against 10 Unknown Persons

In development to the incident of Pakistan Maritime Security personnel shooting Indian fishermen, an FIR has now been registered against 10 unknown persons. The Navibandar police in Porbandar have now registered the FIR against the individuals involved in the attack which killed one. The charges have been pressed against 10 unknown persons, who were present in the two boats of Pakistan forces that opened fire at the Indian fishermen.

The Pakistan Maritime Security personnel opened fire on two Indian fishing boats near the International maritime boundary line (IMBL) on Saturday. Following the incident, the Navibandar police have now pressed charges. Republic TV has gained exclusive information that there were 5 people each in two boats which opened fire on the boat called Jalpari along the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

The Pakistan security forces on Saturday gheraoed the Indian fishermen boat Jalpari and started firing. According to the information received, the unknown persons fired for about 40 mins till the crew members of Jalpari were able to escape from the shooting distance. IPC 302, 307, 114, 25 (1) A, 37 have been levied against 10 unknown persons in the case. The attackers also tried to cross the IMBL (international maritime boundary line) while shooting at the Indian boat. India, taking serious note of a branch of the Pakistan Navy- Pakistan Maritime Security Agency firing on Indian boats near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), on Sunday said that it will raise the matter diplomatically.

Pakistan maritime forces attack Indian fishing boats

In a shocking incident, the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel on Saturday opened fire on two Indian fishing boats near the IMBL. The attack took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. One fisherman was killed while another was reported injured in the attack. Pakistani personnel opened fire on one boat which had seven fishermen.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dwarka Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Joshi had informed that the boat had been fishing since October 25. Joshi further added that the fisherman who was killed was Shridhar Ramesh Tambe hailing from Thane in Maharashtra. In addition, another boat Padma returned safely to the coast. "The boat went into deep sea. As of now we cannot say where the incident happened but we are tracking their GPS. After that we will get to know where the firing took place," said Sunil Joshi. According to Joshi, all incidents that occur above 12 nautical miles are registered in Porbandar.

Image: PTI