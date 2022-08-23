Pakistan Government Repatriates 2 Indian Prisoners Via Attari-Wagah Border

In a breaking story coming in from Amritsar, the Pakistan government on Monday, August 22, has repatriated two Indian prisoners back to India via the Attari-Wagah border.

Arunpal Singh, the protocol officer present at the border, said, "The two citizens who have returned to India had crossed the border by mistake and were caught by Pakistan Rangers."

While speaking to reporters present at the border, Kuldeep Kumar Yadav, one of the two repatriated prisoners, said, "I had crossed the border in 1991 and have finally been released after 29-30 years in jail. We went in search for some work, for employment, but we got caught."

While highlighting the plight of not just Indian prisoners jailed in Pakistan but also the Pakistani prisoners jailed in India, Yadav said, "On humanitarian grounds, these prisoners should be released as court hearings for such prisoners' hardly ever takes place."

A teary eyed Kuldeep Yadav, who hails from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, also stated that he is extremely happy to return home.

Protocol officer Arunpal singh further stated "Two prisoners namely Kuldeep Yadav, 58, from Gujarat and Shambhunath, 43, from Jammu had both entered Pakistan by mistake. Yadav in 1991 and Shambhunath in 2010. After the completion of their jail term, the Pakistan government decided to release them. They both crossed the zero line and entered India after the customs and immigration formalities. Tehsildar Attari will take them to the Gurunaka Hospital where they will be handed over to their parents."

Pakistani National Repatriated Via Attari-Wagah Border After 16 Years Of Imprisonment

Earlier on July 29, India had repatriated a Pakistani national via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, after 16 years of imprisonment. He was arrested for entering India illegally and an FIR was filed against him in Lucknow.

"He was arrested without passport for entering India illegally. An FIR was filed in Lucknow Cantt Police Station. After 16 years of imprisonment, he is being released," said Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer.

Image: ANI