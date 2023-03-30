Pakistan Govt Official Twitter Account Withheld Again In India, 3rd Time In 365 Days

The Pakistan government's official Twitter account has been withheld in India once again. This means that when anyone attempts to access the Twitter account of the Pakistan government, it displays, "Account Withheld @GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand." This is reportedly the third time when Pakistan's Twitter account has been restricted to be viewed in India.

In October 2022, the official Twitter handle of the Government of Pakistan was withheld in India after New Delhi sent a request to the microblogging site claiming violation of Indian laws. According to reports, this move was taken by the Indian government due to security reasons. The action came nearly two months after the Indian government took a similar step against the official handles of the Pakistani government.

The Pakistan government account was also withheld in July 2022. The account had been reactivated and was visible to the Indian users after a couple of days. "@GovtofPakistan account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," was seen while accessing the Twitter handle.

According to Twitter guidelines, the microblogging site takes such action in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order. Currently, the Twitter feed of the Pakistan government "@GovtofPakistan" is not visible to Indian users.

As per Twitter rules, if the microblogging platform receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."

However, the accounts can still be visible to users outside the Indian peninsula.