Pakistan Handler Of 2016 Pathankot Attack Ali Kashif Jan Declared 'terrorist' By MHA

In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Ali Kashif Jan as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on Tuesday.

In its notification, the MHA said Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif, resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the operational commander and part of the core planning committee of the JeM, which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the UAPA.

"Ali Kashif Jan continues to operate from the JeM, launching detachments located in Pakistan and is involved in the recruitment of cadres for their training and co-ordinate attack plans at targets in India", the MHA said. It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Kashif Jan was the handler of the Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack in India and is accused in various cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which inter-alia include Pathankot Air Force Station Terror Attack. Jan had been declared proclaimed offender in these cases.

The UAPA has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of associations and individuals and for dealing with terrorist activities. Clause (a) of sub-section 35 empowers the Central Government to notify the name of any individual in the Fourth Schedule of the said Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

Number of designated terrorists under UAPA reach 34

There are 34 designated terrorists under the UAPA since its amendment in 2019. The terrorists designate are Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb, Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Lakhbir Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Gurmeet Singh Bagga, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh, Sajid Mir, Yusuf Muzammil, Abdur Rehman Makki, Shahid Mehmood, Farhatullah Ghori, Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar, Yusuf Azhar, Shahid Latif, Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah, Ghulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Riyaz lsmail Shahbandr, Mohammad lqbal, Shaikh Shakeel, Mohammad Anis Shaikh, Ibrahim Memon, Javed Chikna and Hafiz Talha Saeed.