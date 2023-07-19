Pakistan ID Cards Recovered From Terrorists Gunned Down By Indian Army In Poonch

The security forces on Wednesday recovered Pakistani identity cards from the terrorists who were killed in an encounter at the Sindhrah area of Poonch district. All four terrorists are from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and were carrying huge cache of arms and ammunition. The terrorists killed in the encounter in Poonch have been identified as:

1. Mehmood Ahmed, son of Gulzar. His ID Card was issued on August 10, 2020, and he was born on January 1, 1999.

2. Abdul Hameed, son of Abdul Gani Mir, hails from Kurshidabad, Haveli, Kahuta. He was born in 1976.

3. Mohd Sharief, son of Abdul Maheed, was born in 1975.

The identification details provide crucial information to assist the authorities in exposing Pakistan which always claim to have role in the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities are actively conducting investigations to mitigate the risks posed by the handlers from across the border and maintain the safety and security of the region's residents.

Indian Army in its statement stated that the recent contacts on the Line of Control in Sarla and Naushera sector allude a bigger game plan of spreading instability in the region. Brigadier MP Singh, Commander Sector 6 RR said, "On July 16, we received an input about the movement of unidentified persons in the general area of Sindhrah, Bachianwali and Maidana. On July 17, specific intelligence regarding the presence of armed terrorists near villages Sindarah of Surankote Tehsil of District Poonch was received. Based on this, Indian Army and Special Operations Group of Jammu & Kashmir Police further launched a specific cordon and search operations which led to the elimination of four terrorists and recovery of four AK series Rifles with eight magazines and 196 rounds, two 9 mm pistols with three magazines and 24 rounds."

Indian Army, along with other security forces, have killed eight terrorists in last 72 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 17, two terrorists were neutralized in the Khari Sector of Poonch. Additionally, a total of four terrorists were eliminated in Seedhra, Poonch, in a separate operation on a previous day. As the operations continue, two more terrorists have been killed on Wednesday so far in Kupwara.