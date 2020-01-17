Pakistani Immigrant To Contest Panchayat Elections In Rajasthan

An immigrant from Pakistan who was recently given Indian citizenship will be contesting Panchayat elections from Rajashtan's Natwara district on Friday, January 17. According to Neeta Sodha, she wants to work for women empowerment and better education in the village.

She said, "I will try my best to take women forward. I will work for better education and hospitals. Most importantly, I will ensure that women are given their wages for better growth and prosperity of the village."

On her experience in India

The Pakistani immigrant stated that she came to India 18 years ago, however, was given the Indian citizenship just four months ago. Speaking about her experience in India, she said, "India has a better living condition for women and education than Pakistan. Since the time I have come here I have received great support from the people which helped me to move forward."

She added, "My father in law has been an active member in Panchayat and guides me in my political journey."

About Panchayat elections in Rajasthan

According to reports, over 2,700 panchayats in 31 of 33 districts of Rajasthan are going to polls in the first phase on Friday, January 17. The polling started from 8 am and will conclude at 5 am.

According to a State Election Commissioner officer, 28,797 candidates had filed nomination for the posts of Sarpanch in 2,726-gram panchayats. Furthermore, a total of 28,192 nominations were found valid after scrutiny and 10,914 candidates had withdrawn their candidature. It was further reported that around 36 Sarpanchs were elected unopposed in 31 districts of the state and now a total 17,242 candidates are contesting the election for the post in the first phase.

The polling of the second phase of the Panchayat elections will be held on January 22. Further, the third phase will be held on January 29, however, the dates for the fourth phase are yet to be announced.

(With agency inputs. Image credits: ANI)