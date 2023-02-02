'Pakistan Infamous For Propagating Terrorism': J&K DGP As Police Cracks Narwal IED Blasts

Taking a jibe at Pakistan for its recent attacks in the region of dispute, Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh said “Pakistan is infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people.”

“Pakistan is infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people across the world. Jammu and Kashmir is on target for some time. They (Pakistan) want to create a communal divide among the people in J&K,” said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh while briefing the media about the recent attack on J&K.

Big success for J&K Police

In a big success the J&K Police on January 2 arrested four terrorists including Arif, the key suspect in the IED blast in Narwal, Shastri Nagar IED blast and the Katra bus attack.

At least nine people were injured after twin blasts rocked the Narwal area of Jammu on January 21 following which a forensic team and bomb squad rushed to the blast site and NIA visited the site a day later.

“In the recent attack Two bombs were planted on 20th Jan. Two blasts occurred on 21st Jan at a gap of 20 minutes to kill as many people as possible. 9 people were injured after the first IED blast. Police showed up at the right time. Arif was arrested, who was in contact with Pakistan handlers for 3 years," said J&K DGP.

The DGP added that Arif also had relations with another terrorist, Kasim, based in Karachi and was supposedly behind the Shastri Nagar IED blast and the Katra bus attack.

Perfume IED recovered

Notably, the DGP also recovered a perfume IED during the investigation which is shaped like a bottle perfume.

"During the interrogation it was also found that he (Arif) had another IED which was a bottle perfume IED and anyone who would try to open or hold it would die on the spot. We will try to put forth the picture of IED," he added.

Notably, this is the first time any perfume IED has been recovered by Jammu Police.