Pakistan Infiltration Bid Foiled Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; BSF Neutralises Intruder In J&K

Foiling a major terror plot, the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistan intruder in the RS Pura sector of the international border near Jammu. This came just two days before the annual Amarnath Yatra commences from Jammu.

As per the latest reports, the Pakistani intruder was trying to infiltrate from the RS Pura sector into the Indian territory, however, the alert security forces detected his movement and immediately shot him down.

Notably, this came shortly after an active terrorist Fareed Ahmed was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police from the Doda region further recovering several arms and ammunition from his possession.

Over the past few weeks, attempts of infiltration from the neighbouring country have been reported multiple times near the Indo-Pak border following which the security forces continue to remain vigilant to avert any kind of terrorist activities ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. In addition to this, security has also been heightened along the 198-km-long India-Pakistan international border while searches have been intensified.

Earlier this week, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reviewed the security arrangements during the Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. The meeting which was attended by several key officials saw discussions over the entire preparation for the pilgrimage. Sinha precisely reviewed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management.

Amarnath Yatra 2022

After a hiatus of two years, the 43-day-long annual pilgrimage, Amarnath Yatra is all set to commence on June 30, 2022, till August 11, 2022. It will be conducted on two routes including the traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and a 14-km shorter route from Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

While around three lakh devotees are expected to take part in the pilgrimage, preparations have been made for ensuring their well-being and safety.

