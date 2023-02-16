Pakistan Infiltration Bid Foiled In Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara; One Terrorist Neutralised

The security forces have yet again foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan's side in the Saidpora forward area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara and neutralised one terrorist infiltrator.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police officials, the Indian Army along with the police carried out an operation on Wednesday night based on a specific input generated by the Kupwara police. During the operation, the joint forces of the Army and J&K police intercepted an infiltrating group in the Saidpora forward area and neutralised one terrorist. Following this, a search operation is underway in the area concerned by the security forces.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by Kupwara police, a joint team of Army & Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one infiltrator," J&K police said in a statement.

Pakistani intruder neutralised in Punjab

Earlier in January, the Border Security Force (BSF) eliminated a Pakistani intruder on the International Border near Gurdaspur in Punjab. The accused who crossed the border was neutralised by the 72nd Battalion of BSF on January 3 at around 8 AM when BSP troops were on their routine patrolling.

As per the information gathered, BSF troops of Channa Border Outpost of the Gurdaspur sector identified the suspected movement of a Pakistani intruder who was carrying a weapon ahead of the border fence. He tried to enter from the Pakistani side of the fence. After this, he was eliminated by the valorous BSF troops on the spot.