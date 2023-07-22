Pakistan Intruder Arrested By Indian Army In Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara

The Indian Army, on July 21, apprehended a Pakistani resident in the Machil sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir. The arrest took place after the individual was found to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) illegally. Identified as Hamidullah (33), the intruder is a resident of Tejian from the Neelam district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is currently in the custody of security forces. Sources said he was intercepted by vigilant troops deployed in the area.

A similar movement was seen in the month of June 2023 when Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army eliminated four terrorists in the Kala Jungle area of the Machil sector during an infiltration attempt.

Investigation underway to ascertain intruder's intentions

The Indian Army's heightened state of alertness played a crucial role in preventing any potential security breach and unlawful activities in the region. The identity of the arrested individual has not been disclosed in the initial reports. The Machil sector, situated near the volatile Line of Control, has been a flashpoint for cross-border infiltration and various terrorist activities in the past. Security forces have been maintaining strict surveillance and conducting regular patrols to thwart any attempts to destabilise peace in the area.

While speaking to one of the officials, he said, "Yes we have arrested one person from the village of Machil sector in district Kupwara (and) further investigations are going on." Officials are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the arrested person's intentions and affiliations. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions and security challenges in the region, as both India and Pakistan continue to grapple with border disputes and armed conflicts. The arrest also underlines the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance and robust security measures along the LoC to prevent any nefarious activities that may disrupt peace in the region. Further details of the suspect and the circumstances surrounding the arrest are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and additional security measures may be implemented in the wake of this incident to ensure the safety and security of residents in the border areas. Further investigation is going on by Jammu and Kashmir police and the Indian Army.