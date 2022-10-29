Last Updated:

Pakistan Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Troops Along Rajasthan Border; Senior Officials On Spot

The intruder was shot down by the BSF troops after he denied to surrender despite multiple warnings. His body has been handed over to Anupgarh police.

In a major success, the Border Security Force (BSF) killed an intruder from Pakistan in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar. The intruder was trying to forcefully enter the international border of Anupgarh. According to the sources, the Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF jawans near Serpur outpost number 272. Following the operation, BSF DIG and senior officials also reached the spot. 

As per the sources, the intruder was shot down by the BSF troops after he denied to surrender despite multiple warnings. Following the incident, the BSF launched an investigation to probe the matter. As of now, the body of the intruder has been handed over to Anupgarh police. 

Notably, intrusion activities from Pakistan have increased in recent times. Last month, in September, the BSF apprehended a Tehreek-e-Labbaik intruder in suspicious circumstances from the Indo-Pak border in the Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan. The incidents of narcotics smuggling and drone activities from Pakistan’s side are also repeatedly being reported from border areas. 

Recent incidents of intrusion

September 2022: On September 27, BSF apprehended an intruder from the Indo-Pak border in the Sri Ganganagar sector of Rajasthan. The 20-year-old Pakistani intruder was identified as Mohammad Waqas. Following the initial questioning, the intruder revealed that he is a follower of "Tehreek-e-Labbaik" and entered India to propagate its ideology. The intruder is a resident of Bahawalnagar in Pakistan.

August 2022: The BSF arrested a 50-year-old Pakistani national near the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The Pakistani national identified as Aslam Khan was detained while he was trying to cross the Sadhewala border. He was later handed over to the Ramgarh police for questioning.

