Pakistan ISI Agent Linked To SFJ Arrested From Chandigarh By Punjab State Special Cell

In a major development from the state of Punjab, a Pakistani ISI agent has been arrested from Chandigarh by the state special cell. The arrested person was connected to Pro-Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) too. The Punjab state special cell arrested him from Chandigarh and further investigation is currently underway.

This comes as SFJ has sought help from Pakistan to support the Khalistan referendum for Independent Punjab. SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun wrote a letter to the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging him to raise the issue of Khalistan's Referendum of Punjab alongside that of Kashmir on International forums.

The letter stated that India is a threat to the territorial integrity of Pakistan as it is illegally occupying Kashmir and Punjab as well as "violently crushing the rights of Kashmiri and Sikh people". SFJ also asked Pakistan PM Sharif in his letter to participate in Khalistan's global referendum that will take place on January 2023 on the question 'Should Indian-Governed Punjab be an Independent country?'

SFJ's letter to Pakistan PM

As per the SFJ letter, "The voting in the global Khalistan Referendum which started on October 31, 2021, from London, UK has continued through various cities of the UK, Geneva in Switzerland, Rome and Milan in Italy, and most recently in Brampton and Mississauga cities of Canada. More than 6,50,000 Sikhs have so far voted in Khalistan Referendum while the next voting is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2023, in Australia."

The letter further stated, "The global Khalistan referendum is being conducted on the question "Should Indian-Governed Punjab be an Independent country?" The map attached along with the letter declares Shimla as headquarters and includes the Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Sikh populated areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The voting in the referendum is being monitored by the "Punjab Referendum Commission", a panel of non-aligned experts on direct democracy and secession.

