Pakistan ISI Spy Arrested Near Army Camp In Narhar, Interrogation Underway

The Rajasthan Intelligence and Military Intelligence has now arrested a spy from the Narhar area of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Sandeep Kumar, a spy of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was arrested after the two intelligence agencies conducted a joint operation. The spy was arrested for allegedly sending sensitive confidential information to Pakistan. The 30-year-old has been living in Narhar for years now.

The ISI spy was arrested by the Rajasthan Intelligence and Military Intelligence from Narhar where he runs a gas agency. It is noteworthy that the area hosts an army campus nearby. Following the arrest, Rajasthan Director General of Police (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said that the Pakistani spy has been sending photographs and sensitive confidential information of Army Camp Narhar to the Pakistani handler through WhatsApp, voice call and video calls. It is informed that the spy from Pakistan for the information he shared.

Sandeep Kumar was a resident of Jhunjhunu and was operating an Indane Gas Agency near the Narhar Army Camp. According to DG Mishra, the Director of Indane Gas Agency at Narhad, Sandeep Kumar was detained on September 12 after surveillance by State Intelligence and Military Intelligence Southern Command. The agencies nabbed the alleged spy in a joint mission. Kumar is currently being interrogated at the Joint Inquiry Center, Jaipur for more information regarding the spy network.

ISI-Dawood terror plot busted

In a major bust, the Delhi Police special cell in close cooperation with the Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted a multi-state terror crackdown and arrested six suspects of which two alleged terrorists were trained in Pakistan. The massive terror crackdown busted the nexus of Pak-ISI and the Underworld in coordinating terror activities in India. As per the Delhi Police, Pakistan's ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim coordinated the terror plot to target multiple cities in India during the upcoming festive season.

Following the arrests last week, the Delhi Police informed that firearms and explosives were also recovered during the crackdown. While one was arrested from Kota, two were arrested in Delhi and three from Uttar Pradesh with the help of UP ATS. The names of those arrested are Jaan Mohammad Shaikh alias Sameer Kaliya, Osama a.k.a Sami, Zeeshan Qamar, Mohd Abu Bakar, Mohd Amir Javed and Moolchand who also goes by the name Saaju and Lala.

Image: REPUBLICTV/ PTI