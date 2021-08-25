Pakistan ISI Stole Indian Passports, Stamped Visas From Afghanistan Travel Agency: Sources

Amid the growing bonhomie between Pakistan and the Taliban, sources on Wednesday informed that operatives of Pakistan's ISI have stolen Indian passports from Afghanistan. The ISI operatives got hold of a travel agency in Afghanistan, which coordinated with the Indian mission and the issuance of visas to Afghan nationals. The said travel agency now has hundreds of passports missing, including those with Indian visas stamped on them, sources further informed.

Keeping in view the information of stolen visa, the Ministry of Home Affairs released a statement in which it outlined that all visas previously issued to Afghan nationals outside of India stand invalidated with immediate effect. It added in the statement, "Henceforth, Afghan nationals wishing to enter the country must apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in."

Pakistan & Taliban's plot against Kashmir

The incident comes to light a day after Pakistan affirmed that it would take the Taliban's assistance in winning over Kashmir from India. A spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of the Imran Khan government, Neelam Irshad Sheikh, said that the terrorist group would help Pakistan in conquering Kashmir. The PTI spokesperson, during a TV news debate, said that the group has announced that it would help Pakistan in winning over Kashmir.

"The Taliban are saying that they are with us and they will help us in Kashmir," Sheikh said during the show.

#PTI leader Neelam Irshad Sheikh: Taliban have announced that they will join hands with Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/MfC7mQ6lLh — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) August 23, 2021

Equipped with a huge cache of modern weaponry left behind by the United States after its hasty exit, the Taliban has become more powerful than ever before, and the insurgents, under most likelihood, are going to use it against India- the staunch enemy of its one and only supporter worldwide, Pakistan. Pakistan has been consistently backing the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan despite the global condemnation.

The Indian Armed Forces' senior officers suspected that the large quantities of American weapons seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan, which include rifles, machine guns, pistols, shotguns, might be used for unleashing terror on Indian soil. According to the officers, inputs on the ground suggested that American-origin weapons, especially small arms, were being sent to Pakistan. After being used by the ISI in Pakistan, these weapons may also find their way into the hands of terror groups operating in India, they suggested.

Will Pakistan's allegiance to the Taliban backfire?

Meanwhile, Pakistan itself has a number of reasons to worry. The Pakistani wing of the Taliban, Tehrik-e-Pakistan Taliban (TTP), had killed more than 130 Pakistani children in a heinous terrorist attack at an Army school in Peshawar in 2014, apart from other attacks. After coming to power, the Taliban has released several prisoners from the Kabul prison, including those who were allegedly involved in the Peshawar attack.

A representative of the PTI, speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday said that they have had a conversation with the Taliban, and they have 'assured' that those released from the prison won't enter Pakistan.