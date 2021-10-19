Pakistan ISI's 'Indian Submarine Attack' Video Shot 280km Off Karachi; GPS Gives It Away

Just hours after Indian Army chief General MM Naravane's visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, a spooked Pakistan issued a statement on Tuesday anticipating a "submarine strike" by India. In a bizarre claim, the Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that it detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering its waters on Saturday, October 16.

The PR wing of the Pakistan Armed forces even issued a low-quality surveillance video showing "actual footage of Indian submarine detection".

However, Republic Media Network was able to bust the forged video and expose the design and the sinister ploy of the Pakistani ISI against the Indian Armed Forces.

Pakistan issues fake video detecting "Indian submarine"

If one takes a close look at the coordinates on the footage, it actually shows that the vessels were spotted 280 kilometres away from Pakistan waters.

The Latitude and Longitude mentioned in the video are 22 degrees 17 minutes North and 66 degrees 30 minutes towards the East. This position is essentially about 250 to 280 km away from Karachi, meaning the vessels were not in Pakistani waters at all!

The Pakistan establishment has baselessly claimed that an "Indian submarine" in its territorial waters. But given that the location is far away from Pakistan, this submarine could belong to any other nation.

Besides, sources within the Indian Navy have also indicated that from the video, no one can claim that it was an Indian vessel.

The latest claim by Imran Khan's Pakistan comes at a time when Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation there. His visit also gains significance as forces have stepped up their ante against terrorists in Poonch, where mega anti-terrorist operations are underway.

The submarine allegation can only be seen as a reaction to Pakistan's psyched state of mind amid the Indian Army's strict patrolling in the Union Territory. The claim by Pakistan seems to be an attempt to sidetrack its role in the targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir.