The United States on Wednesday snubbed a Pakistan reporter over his continuous questions on India’s religious freedom and US’ annual report on International Religious Freedom. US State Department Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel told the scribe that Washington clearly monitors the religious freedom situation in every country.

Washington DC correspondent of Pakistani news organisation ARY News Jahanzaib Ali asked, "I now understand that U.S. Government is not bound to implement the suggestions, recommendations of the US commission and other groups, but could you please give us any specific reason for keeping out the biggest violator of religious freedom from the CPC (Country of Particular Concern) countries?"

To this, Vedant Patel said, "Look, we carefully monitor religious – the religious freedom situation in every country and we encourage each government to uphold its commitments to protect the religious freedom of all – for all and engage officials around the world to regularly take steps that advance this core issue of religious freedom."

Even after being cold-shouldered, the Pakistani journalist asked if not keeping 'the biggest violator' of religious freedom in CPC is sending the wrong message.

Patel replied, "I would reject the premise of this question. First, let me say clearly, we strongly oppose laws or actions from any country around the world that impede the ability of any individual to choose faith, practise a faith, change relation, participate in religion or tell others about their beliefs and practices. We feel that countries have an obligation to protect the right of freedom of religion or belief. Again, we carefully monitor the religious freedom situation in every country and encourage governments to uphold its commitment of religious freedom for all."

Notably, Pakistan finds a mention in the list of "countries of particular concern" for religious freedom violations. While making this announcement in December 2022, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs.