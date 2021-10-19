'Pakistan Knows India's Capabilities': Navy Sources On Imran Govt's Fake 'submarine' Video

Shortly after Pakistan released a video claiming that it had allegedly detected and blocked an "Indian submarine" from entering its waters last week, sources in the Indian Navy have rubbished the claims as "propaganda material" aimed at diverting people's attention from the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Pakistan knows our capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. This (video)appears to be propaganda material to divert attention. It is a repeat of 2016. They know what had happened that time," a source within the Indian Navy told Republic TV.

Making a bizarre claim, the Pakistan Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has alleged that an Indian submarine had allegedly tried to enter its waters on October 16. The PR wing of the Pakistan Armed forces even issued a low-quality surveillance video showing "actual footage of Indian submarine detection".

However, government sources told Republic Media Network that the claim was nothing but Pakistan's propaganda to divert the attention from their terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The source added that the Navy would study the fabricated video and then comment on the matter.

What's even more surprising is that the coordinates on the footage released by ISPR shows that the submarine was actually spotted 280 kilometres away from Pakistan waters.

The Latitude and Longitude mentioned in the video are 22 degrees 17 minutes North and 66 degrees 30 minutes towards the East. This position is essentially about 250 to 280 km away from Karachi, meaning the vessel was actually in international waters.

Submarine spotted 151.6 nautical miles from Karachi: International waters

Propaganda video to cover up internal turbulence in Pak?

Reacting to Pakistan's baseless and laughable claim, naval officer Captain Alok Bansal questioned how the ISPR was able to identify that it was an "Indian submarine" in the international waters. He perceived it as an attempt to spread propaganda at a time when Pakistan is facing the heat from the Indian Army in J&K. Captain Bansal also said that Pakistan could be trying to create a sensation ahead of the upcoming Commander's Conference of the Indian Navy, which is a force to reckon with.

"ISPR is the propaganda arm of the Pakistani Armed Forces and this claim is the best example of what it does. The submarine is the video appears to be snorting over 150 nautical miles from Pakistani waters. Besides, any warship or submarine is free to move outside the territorial waters. Even within the territorial waters, and on-surface submarine can actually transit through an Innocent passage. So what is Pakistan trying to say? How did it identify that this is an Indian submarine which is in international waters?" he asked.

All is not well between Imran Khan & General Bajwa?

Captain Bansal further stated that the video would also be aimed at diverting the attention of its domestic audience from the big controversy surrounding the appointment of the next DG, ISI.

"There is a certain amount of turbulence within Pakistan's Armed Forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa are having differences over the appointment of the ISI chief. The PM says he should have the prerogative in the appointment but the Army has already announced the name," the officer said.

Earlier in November 2016 too, Pakistan had claimed that an Indian submarine had entered their waters. "The unsuspecting submarine was detected and localised south of Pakistani coast on November 16," Islamabad had said at the time. The latest claim come at a time when Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation. His visit also gains significance as forces have stepped up their ante against terrorists in Poonch, where mega anti-terrorist operations are underway.