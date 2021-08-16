‘Pakistan Living In Fool's Paradise’: Fmr J&K DGP Warns As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

As the Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops, J&K former DGP SP Vaidya spoke to Republic TV on the failure of US policy and the impact of the Taliban on South Asian countries. On Monday, August 16, a State Department official announced that the American flag was no longer flying at the US Embassy in Kabul amid evacuations from Afghanistan's capital.

SP Vaidya said, "It is a seizer of power with guns. I would say it is the failure of America's policies and the policies of NATO countries."

Speaking of the possible impact of this violent breakdown, Vaidya said, "People of Afghanistan will have a dark lifestyle for ages. This situation will also impact South Asian countries".

'Pakistan is foolish'

J&K's Former DGP stated, "If Pakistan think that they will not be impacted then I think they are living in a Fool's Paradise".

Explaining his observations of some Pakistanis celebrating the Taliban's takeover, he said, "The hardline policy of theTaliban in Afghanistan will also impact Pakistan. The terrorist groups which operate against India like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed will now have training camps and sanctuaries and havens in Afghanistan".

"Pakistan thinks that it has got an additional hand so that it can attack India and initiate its peace process in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Pakistan has a very active role in helping the Taliban and I personally feel that it will provide safe havens to Al-Qaeda and other organizations like ISIS which are present in Afghanistan," he added.

He further informed that Pan Islamic terrorist organizations like ISIS and Al Qaeda will impact Europe and America as well. He said, "If these countries think they are safe, then I personally feel they are also living in a fool's paradise."

Kabul Airport situation

Panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Aiport. Thousands of people were trying to flee Afghanistan at the earliest.

According to sources, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get onto the plane. Also, the airport staff were missing at the check-in counters and security checks.

