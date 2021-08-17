Last Updated:

Pakistan: Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Statue Vandalised By TLP Worker In Lahore, Detained

The bronze statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was established at the Lahore fort in 2019 marking his 180th death anniversary. It has been targeted thrice since.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Pakistan

A member of the radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was seen vandalising the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh on Tuesday. The video shared by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa shows a person pulling down the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. 

Manjinder Singh Sirsa on vandalisation of statue

Sharing the video from Lahore in Pakistan the DSGMC President said that the Pakistani radicals have hurt the Sikh community by vandalising Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue.  He also mentioned that Khadim Hussain Rizvi earlier spoke ill about the Maharaja and now his partymen are doing such things. Mentioning Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post, he urged for stern actions against the culprits.

In another tweet, he said about talking to Joint Secretary, Minister of External Affairs Dr JP Singh about the incident. 

See the video here:

Statue vandalised in Pakistan

The video that surfaced on the Internet shows the Maharaja statue which is located in the Lahore Fort Complex being pulled out by a TLP worker who was later detained by the police. This is not the first time when such an incident has taken place. Earlier, the statue was vandalised twice by other members of the radical group.

The bronze statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was established at the Lahore fort in 2019 marking his 180th death anniversary. He is the first Maharaja of the Sikh empire and ruled the North-Western Indian continents. 

