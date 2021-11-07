Pakistan Maritime Forces Attack Indian Fishing Boats; One Killed, FIR Registered

In a shocking incident, the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel opened fire on two Indian fishing boats near the International maritime boundary line (IMBL) on Saturday. According to sources, the attack took place off the coast of Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. Sources further informed that one fisherman has died while another has been injured. Pakistani personnel opened fire on one boat which had seven fishermen.

In addition, it is believed that the remaining six fishermen from the Indian fishing boat Jalpari have also been captured by the Pakistani Maritime forces. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dwarka Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Joshi informed that the boat had been fishing since October 25. Joshi further added that the fisherman who was killed was Shridhar Ramesh Tambe hailing from Thane in Maharashtra. In addition, another boat Padma returned safely to the coast.

"The boat went into deep sea. As of now we cannot say where the incident happened but we are tracking their GPS. After that we will get to know where the firing took place," said Sunil Joshi

Marine police register FIR

Meanwhile, the Dwarka SP also informed that an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (Murder) against the accused. He added that the jurisdiction comes under Porbandar District. According to Joshi, all incidents that occur above 12 nautical miles are registered in Porbandar.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seizes Pakistani boat

Earlier in September, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized a Pakistani boat ‘Allah Pawakal' and apprehended 12 crew members. A release statement had said that for further investigation on the matter, the boat was taken to Okha in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

The ICG informed, “On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew."

An investigation was launched and a thorough background check of all of the crew members was also being conducted. In addition, the boat was also being tracked with their GPS to find out the whereabouts of the boat before it was seized by the ICG.