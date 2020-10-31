Pakistan Minister Slams Republic & Major Gaurav Arya; Gets 'one-on-one' Debate Challenge

Days after its Pulwama admission, a Pakistani minister has now lashed out at Republic TV and its Senior Consulting Editor - Strategic Affairs Retd Major Gaurav Arya. On Saturday, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Information and Culture Fayaz Ul-Hasan Chohan held a public press conference and claimed that Arya is 'director at RAW' and 'only held malice for Pakistan'. Chohan who has been a panelist on Republic TV since 2017- also alleged that Republic TV was a media channel running '100% on Indian RAW (Research and Analysis Wing)' agenda - the classified defence wing of the Indian government.

Chohan: 'Arya has malice for Pakistan'

"There is a channel called Republic which has Major Gaurav Arya - a defamed, third class, useless, retd. Major - who is also a director of RAW. He is filled with venom against Pakistan. He portrays himself as a great Parab Khan, but is not even a fraction of it. I have slammed him in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 on TV channels. But since I became a minister, I stopped going to his shows for past 2-3 years. Because the media acts 100% on the agenda of Indian RAW - specifically Republic TV - which is Indian RAW's own TV," he said.

Responding to Chohan's jibe, Arya issued an open challenge to debate him one-on-one. He said, "You say that we reduce your volume as 8-10 people come on the screens of Republic. I give you an open challenge to you, let there be a one-on-one debate between you and me, with the volume controls in your hand. Entire India and entire Pakistan will see that debate. You have a great wish to hunt a lion? Come, I await you."

Pakistan Admits To Pulwama Attack

On Thursday, in a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi said ‘Release Abhinandan or India will attack’:Pak Oppn recalls

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. This admission was a day after PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly.

