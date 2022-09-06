Pakistan Narcotics Smuggling Bid Foiled; 8 Packets Of Drugs Recovered From Amritsar Sector

In a major success, another narcotics smuggling bid from Pakistan was foiled by security forces in Amritsar sector in the early hours of Tuesday. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered eight packets of contraband suspected to be narcotics. According to sources, while carrying out a special operation, BSF noticed a suspicious cloth bag ahead of BS Fence in AOR of Amritsar Sector.

On opening of the bag, seven packets of contraband suspected to be narcotics were recovered (one packet in white coloured polythene while six packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive colored tape). On further investigation, the security forces recovered one blue-coloured polythene, containing one packet of contraband wrapped in black adhesive tape.

According to the sources, a total of seven packets of heroin and one packet of opium was recovered whose gross weight was equal to around 3.630 Kg and 40 grams respectively.

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled in J&K's Samba

Earlier in August this year, the BSF troops foiled a major narcotics smuggle bid from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. According to news agency PTI, BSF troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB). The man was carrying a bag.

Following the suspicious movement, the troops opened fire resulting in injuries to the intruder. During the search operation, eight packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered. The intruder, however, managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

Security forces foiled multiple infiltrations attempts

Notably, in recent months, the security forces have foiled a number of infiltration bids made at the border areas of India. The forces recently foiled three infiltration bids by terrorists, with the latest one at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Prior to this, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines.