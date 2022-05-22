Pakistan National Arrested Near International Border In Jammu And Kashmir's Khour

A 21-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended by the Indian Army near the International Border in Khour in the Jammu district, officials said. He was later handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further investigation.

Officials said that Saber Nawaz crossed into the Akhnoor sector on May 21 and was noticed by Indian Army personnel who were guarding the border. They said that Nawaz was challenged and subsequently taken into custody. He was handed over to the police for investigation.

Troops must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of LoC: Army chief

It is the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and the forces must remain vigilant to maintain the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC), Chief of the Indian Army General Manoj Pande said on May 21.

On his maiden visit after taking over as Army chief on April 30, Pande undertook a first-hand assessment of formations along the LoC in north Kashmir. He was also briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness.

"The Army chief, while interacting with the formation commanders, laid special emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control," the defence ministry's statement said.

Pande complimented troops for their high morale and professional competence. On his arrival at Chinar Corps headquarters, the Army chief was briefed by Lieutenant General ADS Aujla on the security situation prevalent along the LoC and hinterland.

"The Army chief highlighted that it was the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir and applauded Chinar Corps for their high level of morale and contribution to peacebuilding in Jammu and Kashmir," it noted.

He also complimented the excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of civil administration, Central Armed Police Forces, J&K Police and other security agencies in "projecting a whole of government approach" which improved the security situation conductive for promoting a new era of development in the Union Territory, it mentioned.

Image: Republic World