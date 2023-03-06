Pakistan-occupied Jammu And Kashmir An Integral Part Of India: LG Manoj Sinha

Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of India, and the commitment made in Parliament regarding it (PoJK) will soon be fulfilled, said LG Manoj Sinha. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the development of new J&K is incomplete without complete integration of PoJK displaced persons in the mainstream development. Steps will be taken to regularise the colonies of displaced families of PoJK that have suffered a lot.

The divisional administration has identified land where PoJK Bhawan will come up for the displaced PoJK refugees. "Soon, we will establish PoJK Bhawan and the children of displaced PoJK refugees will also be given priority in the job sector," he said.

“Families from West Pakistan were facing discrimination for many decades. Several communities were denied voting rights and other rights of citizens as enshrined in the constitution. Many generations were treated as second-class citizens,” said LG Sinha.

“Prime Minister Modi ji understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement. Post abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, they were given equal rights and equal opportunities are being provided to all, said LG Sinha while assuring that “all pending issues of POJK’s displaced families will be resolved soon,” he added.

“We are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realise their true potential & contribute in nation building," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Pertinently in October 2022, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said the mission of full integration of J&K that started on August 5, 2019, will be completed when Gilgit-Baltistan and areas of the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) reunite with India.

Singh had said the journey will be completed when the refugees of 1947 will get justice and their ancestors’ land will be returned to them with respect.

The Defence Minister further said, “The Pakistan government is sowing the seeds of hatred in PoK and time is not far when people will resort to mass rebellion there."

“We’ve just started our journey northward. It will be complete only when we implement the resolution passed unanimously in Parliament on February 22, 1994, and accordingly reach our remaining parts such as Gilgit and Baltistan,” Singh had said during the Infantry Day function in Budgam in October 2022.