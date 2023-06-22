Pakistan-origin Drone Carrying Narcotics Found In Rajasthan's Gharsana

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistan-origin drone along with two packets of suspected narcotics weighing nearly two kilos near the international border in Rajasthan's Gharsana, according to an official statement Wednesday. "On the intervening night of 20-21 June 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site," a statement from BSF Rajasthan said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BSF discovered 14 small packets of suspected heroin weighing approximately 500 grams in Ferozepur district of Punjab. The BSF personnel were conducting an area domination patrol when they noticed suspicious footprints close to the village of Gandhi Kilcha in the Ferozepur district, according to the official statement. The team discovered suspected heroin packages during the search sealed with yellow adhesive tape.

“On Wednesday at about 06: 45 hrs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footmarks near Village Gandu Kilcha, District - Ferozepur."

"Further, during the search, BSF troops recovered 14 small packets of narcotic items suspected to be Heroin, gross weight approx 500 Gms, wrapped with yellow adhesive tape ahead of the border fence," they added.

Earlier in June, in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a huge consignment of heroin dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was recovered.

During the wee hours at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a sound of drones and dropping of consignment. After the security team began examining the area, the troops discovered a consignment of five packets of suspected narcotics in a farm field.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.