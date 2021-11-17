Pakistan Parl Passes Bill To Give Kulbhushan Jadhav 'Right To Appeal' As Per ICJ Decision

Pakistan on Thursday granted India's Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal as per the decision of the International Court of Justice after passing a Bill in a joint sitting at the Parliament.

Stated clearly in the Pakistan Parliament 'orders of the day', in relation to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Minister for Law and Justice of Pakistan Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem moved the Right of Review and Reconsideration Bill in giving effect to the judgment of the ICJ (the International Court of Justice -Review and Reconsideration Bill, 2021), as passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate within ninety days.

Introduced in the light of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, The International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2020, allows a foreign national to challenge a military court's order in any High Court of Pakistan either himself or through a consular officer of his country's mission.

Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Involved in business dealings in Iran, retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted by Pakistan in March 2016. His case came to light after the Pakistan Army released a video where is seen giving a coerced confession on camera. After a military court awarded him a death sentence on the charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017, India moved the ICJ. Queen's Counsel and senior advocate Harish Salve represented the country at The Hague.

In its judgment dated July 17, 2019, the ICJ stayed Jadhav's death sentence until the review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction are completed. Furthermore, the ICJ directed Pakistan to allow India consular access to Jadhav. In response, Pakistan promulgated the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance, 2020 permitting the review of a military court's decision at the Islamabad HC.

At present, the Islamabad HC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb is hearing the petition filed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice seeking the appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav. In a hearing in relation to the same on October 5, the bench allowed India more time to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav.