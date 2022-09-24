Pakistan PM Sharif Invokes Kashmir Issue At UNGA, Says 'looking For Peace With Neighbours'

Pakistan once again used the UN platform to rake up the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, with its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating on Friday that sustainable peace in South Asia depends upon a "just and lasting" solution to the issue.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly session, Sharif spoke on a myriad of issues but maintained his focus on Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that India's abrogation of Article 370 was an “illegal and unilateral" action that undermined the prospects of peace.

“Pakistan needs a stable external environment. We look for peace with all our neighbours, including India. Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, however, remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said at the 77th UNGA session.

Citing the arms and ammunition capabilities of both countries, the Pakistan PM said it is high time for India to understand that both countries are armed to the teeth. He however rejected war as an option and called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the issue.

"I think it's high time that India understood this message loud and clear that both countries are armed to the teeth. War is not an option. It is not an option. Only peaceful dialogue can resolve these issues so that the world becomes more peaceful in the time to come," he added.

Kashmir 'most militarised zone in the world'

Shehbaz claimed that India has ramped up its military deployments in Jammu and Kashmir, making it the "most militarised zone in the world". He said both countries should not waste their resources on buying more ammunition and trying to promote tension.

"It's now up to us to resolve our differences like peaceful neighbours through negotiations and discussions and save our scarce resources for promoting education and health and employment to millions of people," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif, who took over as Pakistan's Prime Minister in April this year, has raised the Kashmir issue many times and also appealed for peaceful ties with India. India has however maintained that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.