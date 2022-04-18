Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Looks For 'meaningful' Engagement With India, Writes To PM Modi

Following his induction to the post, Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitching for "meaningful" engagement between the two countries. The letter penned by Sharif expressed his desire for peaceful ties with India and Pakistan, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. According to the letter, the new PM looks to land on a peaceful resolution of all the outstanding issues, including the issue of Jammu & Kashmir.

Sharif's letter to PM Modi expressing his desire to have peaceful communication comes after Modi made his congratulatory wishes to the newly elected Pakistani counterpart. PM Modi in a Twitter post congratulated Sharif on becoming the Pakistan PM and said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terrorism. "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi tweeted on April 11.

In response to the congratulatory tweet, Sharif had noted that Pakistan would like reciprocate the feeling. “Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of our people.”

Following this, Sharif had also mentioned J&K as a major issue in his first address to the National Assembly after being sworn in as the new PM. “We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved,” Sharif had said. Notably, the new PM’s elder brother Nawaz Sharif had cordial ties with India which is evident from PM Modi's impromptu visit to Lahore in December 2015.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan last week, bringing an end to political uncertainty in Pakistan since a no-trust motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan. He was administered the oath of office by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Sharif secured 174 votes in the National Assembly and was declared as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PMINDIA.GOV.IN/ AP