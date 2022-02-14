Pakistan Provides Fertile Environment For Terror, Perpetrators Enjoy Support: India At UN

"The growth of extremist ideology in our neighbouring state (Pakistan) is bolstered by their patronage of radical outfits, and the state has provided a fertile environment for the growth of terror," Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Rajesh Parihar, said on Monday, February 14.

Recalling the dastardly Pulwama terror attack where India lost 40 brave security personnel, on its 3rd anniversary, Parihar said that the entire world knew where the perpetrators were from. Yet, the perpetrators, facilitators and financiers of these attacks continue to walk free, "still enjoying State support and hospitality," he highlighted.

“The world had witnessed the horrors of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the 2016 Pathankot terror attack, and the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack. We all know from where the perpetrators of these attacks came from,” said Parihar.

High time world calls upon the 'epicentre of terror state': India

Speaking at UN on “Work of CTED with Member States of South & South-East Asia pursuant to SC resolution 2395”, India detailed Pakistan's relentless attempts to push terror on Indian soil, highlighting how unmanned aerial platforms, such as drones were being used for cross border trafficking of drugs and arms.

"The growth of extremist ideology in our neighbouring state is bolstered by their patronage of radical outfits. Mainstreaming of radicalism and communal ideology by the State also provided a fertile environment for the growth of terror infra in the region. Terrorist groups using unmanned aerial platforms, such as drones for cross border trafficking of drugs, arms and for carrying out terrorist attacks," said Rajesh Parihar. "This cannot happen without connivance and support of the State agencies controlling the territory from

where these terrorists are operating," he added.

Parihar further asserted that India is ''fully committed'' to bringing the perpetrators of these terror attacks on its soil to justice. Sending a message to the international community, India underlined that it was “high time” the world also called upon “this epicentre of terror state” to take effective, credible, verifiable, and irreversible actions against terror outfits operating on its territory.

"It is equally important to call out the masterminds behind these terrorist plots and not let them mislead the international community by painting themselves as victims of terrorism. We need to call their bluff and hold them accountable for their deeds," said the UN Counsellor.

(With agency inputs)