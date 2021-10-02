'Pakistan Regressing To Pre-ceasefire Days, Increase In Infiltration': General Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane discussed the security situation along the LoC border, saying that Pakistan was regressing to pre-February days when a ceasefire agreement had not been signed between the two nations. General Naravane stated that lately, there had been an increase in the infiltration attempts by Pakistan, and two ceasefire violations had been recorded in the last 10 days. He further revealed that the Indian side had conveyed its concerns via hotline messages and DGMO-level talks and had asked the country to not extend support to any terror-related activities.

"There were no ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army from February till June-end. But of late there have been increased infiltration attempts that weren't supported by ceasefire violations. In 10 days, there have been 2 ceasefire violations. The situation is regressing to pre-February days," General Naravane told news agency ANI.

"We have conveyed through hotline messages and DGMO-level talks that take place every week that they (Pakistan) should not give support to any terror-related activities which obviously can not take place unless they have support of Pakistan," he added.

The Indian Army chief also opened up on the Afghanistan crisis and its possible ramifications for India, saying that it was too early to understand what form the Taliban takeover would assume. "We are regularly monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and its possible ramifications and fallouts. It's too early to say exactly what form it will take. But we are on the lookout," he assured.

#WATCH "...of late there've been increased infiltration attempts not supported by ceasefire violations. In last 10 days, there've been 2 ceasefire violations.... situation regressing to pre-February days," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Pakistan pic.twitter.com/incPtQhRk5 — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Uri terror operations

Pakistan's increased infiltration attempts in J&K came to the fore after a 10-day operation in the Uri sector last week. The Indian Army patrol had detected infiltration of 6 persons along LoC on September 18 after which it launched a 10-day operation to neutralise the heavily-armed group of terrorists. A total of 7 terrorists were naturalised in 1 week, while one LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra (19) surrendered before security forces. Moreover, 7 AK series weapons, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 grenades and Indian and Pakistan currency were recovered in the Uri operation, the Indian Army stated. The 19-year-old captured LeT terrorist Ali Babar Patra has confessed that he was trained by Pakistan Army and ISI.