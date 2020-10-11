Pak Resorts To Ceasefire Violation, Heavy Artillery Shelling In Civilian Areas Of J&K

Pakistan on Sunday evening resorted to yet another unprovoked ceasefire violation by targeting the civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army used heavy artillery shelling in the civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday. This is seen as an attempt to aid the infiltration of terrorists to the Indian side of the border.

However, this is not the first such ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The Pakistani troops on Saturday as well resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling overnight on civilian areas along the LoC and International Border, officials said on Saturday. Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani guns, they said.

"At about 1:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars, targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Makote sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” a defence spokesman said on Saturday morning.

Befitting reply by Indian troops

Two BSF personnel, constables CH Manohar and Riyaz Ahmad were injured in the Saturday's ceasefire violation on the forward posts and villages in Mendhar sector.

The defence officials reportedly stated that Indian troops retaliated befittingly to silence the Pakistani firing along the LoC in Mankote, Mendhar and Khari Karmara sectors in Poonch district and along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

According to the police officials, Pakistani Rangers also targeted forward areas along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district and kept firing intermittently for about five hours. The firing from the Pakistani side of the IB started around 11.45 pm on Friday and continued till 4.40 am Saturday. A 40-year-old woman, Hamida Bi, was injured in Pakistani shelling in Qasba sector of Poonch on Friday, however, her condition is said to be stable.

(With inputs and Image from PTI)

