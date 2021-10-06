Pakistan Role In Terror Plot Nailed, Terrorist Zakir Had Received VoIP Calls From Country

In the latest development in the Pakistan-Dawood terror plot, the Maharashtra ATS on Wednesday revealed that arrested terrorist Zakir Shaikh had received Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls from Pakistan. The latest revelation has nailed the Imran Khan-led nation's role in the multi-state ISI terror module was busted by the Delhi Police Special Cell with two other state police departments in September. Terror-accused Zakir Shaikh was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on September 17. He along with two other terror suspects Rizwan Monim and Irfan Shaikh are under Maharashtra ATS custody till October 11.

According to sources, Zakir was aiding another arrested terrorist -- Jaan Mohammed Shaikh in the delivery of weapons and explosives. The latter was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi and was tasked with procuring explosives from Uttar Pradesh before he was nabbed by the UP ATS. The investigation so far has revealed that the terrorists had planned to strike during the festive season.

Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal said, "During the investigation, terror suspects Zakir Shaikh's Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls revealed that he received calls from Pakistan. It can't be confirmed that numbers were from Pakistan but the IP address was of Pakistan."

Pakistan Terror Plot

Six terrorists, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Maharashtra and 4 from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the police forces on September 14. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the motive of the terrorists was to conduct serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and other states in India. Delhi Police Special CP Neeraj Thakur has revealed there were two components of the operation — one was the safe delivery of IEDs to the terrorists hiding in India, and the second was planting the explosives in major cities during the ongoing festive season. The arrested persons were tasked separately to execute different aspects of the terror plan.

The terror operation was closely coordinated from the other side of the border. Delhi Police has revealed that underworld operative Sameer, a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim, was tasked by Pak-based underworld operatives to ensure the smooth delivery of IEDs, sophisticated weapons, and grenades to different entities across India.