Pakistan Seeks Consular Access Of Seema Haider, MHA Mulls Over Request

Pakistan has sought consular access from the Central Government for Seema Ghulam Haider, who has illegally intruded inside the Indian border with her four children in order to live with her lover Sachin Meena (22). As per the reports, the Ministry of External Affairs has forwarded the request of its neighbouring country to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further process.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) launched a probe into the case and has taken Seema as well as her husband Sachin into custody for interrogation. On the basis of the ATS report, the Home Ministry will take a decision on whether to provide Pakistan with consular access.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, crossed the border and illegally entered India through the borders of Nepal to marry an Indian national, Sachin Meena, who is a resident of Greater Noida. She ditched her husband and fled with her four kids to stay with her lover Sachin Meena. According to Seema, they met while playing the online game PUBG. On July 4, Seema was arrested initially by the local police for her illegal stay in India, however, she was granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. Although she has agreed to the fact that her brother is in the Pakistan Army, Seema has also not come clear on what rank, department, or role her brother has in the Pakistani Army.

Pakistan's takes on Seema Haider

Ever since her release from police custody, new angles have been unfolding in the Inter-border love story. As Seema Haider-Sachin Meena’s love story gained nationwide momentum, Pakistan has issued threat as well as multiple attacks has come to the fore on Hindu minorities in the neighbouring state.

Another 26/11 attack threat

On July 13, Mumbai Traffic Control Room received an unidentified threat call stating 'Be prepared for a 26/11 terror attack if Pakistani National Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan'. The Mumbai Police have confirmed the news of receiving a threat call. As per reports, the caller threatened the police that an attack similar to the 26/11 attack in Mumbai will be carried out if Pakistani National Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan.

30 Hindus in Pakistan held hostage

On July 15, Hindus in Pakistan were held hostage as a fallout of a Pakistani woman illegally entering India for her lover she met via an online game. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, around 30 members of the Hindu community including women and children have been taken hostage by armed gangs in the Kashmore and Ghotki districts in Sindh province.

Dacoits attack temple in Pakistan

On July 16, a Hindu temple was attacked with rocket launchers by miscreants in the Southern Sindh Province of Pakistan. The miscreants attacked the small temple and the adjoining homes belonging to the minority community in Sindh’s Kashmore. The miscreants fired indiscriminately at the temple built by the local Hindu community, prompting a police force led by Kashmore SSP Irfan Sammo to reach the spot. The incident reportedly took place within the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station.